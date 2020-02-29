Benjaimin Rasmussen, of Maryville, was named to the fall 2019 president’s list at Kennesaw State University, in Kennesaw, Georgia. To be named to the president’s list, each student must have satisfactorily completed at least 9 semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.
