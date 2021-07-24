ReUnite Ministries will host "Ride for ReUnite” on Saturday, August 14 starting at Cade’s Cove Jeep in Townsend at 11 a.m. and ending at Revolution Church in Maryville around 1 p.m. All proceeds benefit ReUnite, a residential counseling and education center dedicated to restoring mothers and reuniting them with children they have lost to court-ordered foster or kinship care. Admission is $25 and food, music, and other prizes will be available. For more information or to register, go to www.reuniteministries.com
Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.