Sydney Ritter has been named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Bryan College, where she is an exercise science/physical education major and also a member of the softball team. Ritter is a 2019 graduate of William Blount High School and is the daughter of Jim and Tammy Ritter, of Louisville.
