Robert Garrison of Maryville is celebrating his 90th birthday. He was born on Nov. 3, 1931. He was married to his wife, Barbara Stoner Garrison for 67 years. His children include Sharon Bright and Donald Garrison, both of Maryville, Carol Beggi of Alcoa and the late Donald Garrison Jr. He has two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Garrison served in the United States Air Force for 22 years. He still enjoys gardening, carving canes and mowing his yard.
