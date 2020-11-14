Leroy Rogers, of Maryville, is celebrating his 91st birthday. He was born on Nov. 16, 1929, in Friendsville to the late W.L. and Lilie Garner Rogers. He was married to the late June Fay Rogers who passed away in 2012.
His children are sons Randy and Phil. Rogers has one grandchild.
He is a veteran of the Korean War. He is a member of Maryville First Baptist Church and was employed at Blackwood Insurance and Associates. Rogers loves University of Tennessee sports. Friends and family hosted a large gathering last year when he turned 90.
