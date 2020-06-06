Ron and Mary Cate celebrated their golden 50th wedding anniversary on June 6, 2020. They were married on June 6, 1970, at the Wesley Foundation at Fairmont State University in Fairmont, West Virginia. The Rev. O. Richard Bower officiated the ceremony.
Ron and Mary both graduated from Fairmont State University. Ron majored in Business Administration and Mary received a bachelor’s degree in Elementary and Secondary Education. They moved from West Virginia to Tennessee in 1971.
Ron started his business career with Proffit’s and later joined the team at Callaway Oil, where he retired in 2010. Mary taught fifth grade for four years in Sevier County then taught in Maryville City Schools for 28 years, retiring in 2004.
Their family includes daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Aaron Huveldt and two grandchildren, Audrey and James, who live in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida; and son and daughter-in-law, John and Marie Cate, who live in Maryville.
