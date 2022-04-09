Samantha Kulikowski, of Seymour, was inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi. She was initiated at East Tennessee State University.
Kulikowski is among nearly 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi. Membership is by invitation only with the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors eligible to join.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.