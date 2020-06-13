Lydia Schlitt, daughter of Tom and Rara Schlitt of Maryville, graduated with a Juris Doctorate from the University of Oregon School of Law. Lydia was a recipient of the Frohnmayer Leadership Program Fellowship, was a Gideon’s Promise law clerk and recipient of the Oregon New Lawyers Division Pro Bono Challenge Award.
Graduation ceremonies at the law school were not held due to the Covid-19 precautions.
To celebrate the occasion, family and friends staged their own Zoom graduation with song, surprises and love.
