Megan Schnupp, of Franklin, formerly of Maryville, graduated Summa Cum Laude from Belmont University on August 7, 2020.
She is the daughter of Carol Blankenship Wilson and Joey Wilson, of Maryville, and Scott Schnupp, of Alpharetta, GA. She is the granddaughter of Harry T. and Jane J. Blankenship, of Maryville, and Shirley Schnupp Greer, of Knoxville.
Schnupp will begin the master’s program at Belmont in August 2021, studying Psychology and Counseling. Currently, she is working as a freelance writer with a concentration on business, environmental and medical issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.