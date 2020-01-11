Megan Schnupp, of Maryville, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Belmont University in Nashville. Schnupp is a senior English literature/creative writing major with a minor in theological studies and has a 3.96 GPA.
Schnupp is the daughter of Carol Blankenship Wilson and Joey Wilson, of Maryville, and Scott Schnupp, of Alpharetta, GA.; and the granddaughter of Harry T. and Jane J. Blankenship, of Maryville, and Shirley Schnupp Greer, of Knoxville.
Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
