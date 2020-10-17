Jack Sellers, of Maryville, will celebrate his 80th birthday on Oct. 18, 2020, at AmVets TN Post 22 with friends and family.
He was born in 1940 in Blount County to the late Ernest Lee and Geneva Amburn Sellers.
His family includes fiancée, Brenda Richardson; sister, Gracie Harpe, of Maryville; and brother, Jerry Sellers, of Kennesaw, Georgia.
Jack is retired from the city of Alcoa, after 30 years of employment. He was employed by the State Highway Department prior to working for the city of Alcoa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.