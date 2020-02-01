Seven Blount County natives were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Ky. They are: Hallie Brackett, Kelsey Fuller, Aubrey Hamblen, Samuel Morris and Nathan Seery, all of Maryville; Olivia McCarrell, of Seymour; and Lucas McKeehan, of Alcoa. To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.50 and be in good academic standing.

