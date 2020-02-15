Seven Blount County residents were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Samford University in Homewood, Ala. They are: Mary Bishop, Ellie Johnson, Abigail Kolarik, Brooke Shirley, Benjamin Shirley, Emma Bishop and Zachary Pitt, all of Maryville. To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework.
Seven Blount Countians named to the dean's list at Samford University
