Seven Maryville students recently earned degrees from Western Governors University. Monica Chapman received a Master of Science in curriculum and instruction; Jennifer Musick received a Master of Arts in teaching, English education; Kara Griffeth received a Master of Science in curriculum and instruction; Kaylie Carter received a Master of Science in curriculum and instruction; Jessica Haydon received a Bachelor of Science in accounting; Kenneth Mays received a Master of Science in Business Administration; and Michael Bosco received a Master of Science in curriculum and instruction.
Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.