Sonya Newman

On Thursday, July 27, Blount Memorial Hospital announced the recipients of the hospital’s Sonya Newman Large Nursing Development Scholarship for 2023 in a ceremony in the hospital’s Garden of Life. Pictured left to right are Blount Memorial chief nursing officer Joe Newsome, recipient Tammy Davidson, recipient Samantha Earhart, recipient Abbie Harbin, recipient Sean Trainor, recipient Sydnie Wilburn, former Blount Memorial chief nursing officer Sonya Newman Large and Blount Memorial CEO Dr. Harold Naramore.
  

Tags

