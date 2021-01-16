Seventeen Blount County locals were named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Carson-Newman University, in Jefferson City, Tennessee.
They are: Sieanna Cameron and Carson Wells, both of Friendsville; Katelyn Lara, of Louisville; Abigail Arnold, Anya Best, Tyler Brooks, Andrew Coulter, Nicole Hyde, German Lemus-Guzman, Emily Morton, Rachel Peters, Maggie Smith, Chloe Sparkes and Lindsey Taylor, all of Maryville; Jonas Carrigan, of Rockford; and Elizabeth Frahme and Alexandra Schleif, both of Walland.
The University awards dean's list honors to students earning a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher while taking 12 or more credit hours.
