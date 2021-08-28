Jacob Baird, a 2018 Seymour High School graduate, is serving at Naval Air Station Jacksonville located in Jacksonville, Florida.
Petty Officer 3rd Class Baird joined the Navy two years ago and now serves as a master-at-arms.
“I wanted to be in the security forces, and when I learned the Navy had those jobs available, I was interested,” said Baird. “Once I got in, I applied for canine, which was a dream of mine. I was grateful to be selected and enjoy what I do now working with the dogs.”
