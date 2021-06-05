Six students from Blount County were awarded degrees from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, during the spring commencement ceremony. They are: James Bailey, of Townsend, who earned a master of business administration; Lawford Hatcher, of Friendsville, who earned a master of arts; Caitlin Murray, of Alcoa, who earned a bachelor of science in education; Tyler Oberholzer, of Louisville, who earned a bachelor of science in commerce and business administration; Savannah Stewart, of Greenback, who earned a bachelor of science in commerce and business administration; and Vanessa Vaughn, of Maryville, who earned a bachelor of science.
Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.