Six locals graduated from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. They are: William Barham, Mallory Gardner, Ryan McNealy and Melanie Vines, all of Maryville; Jillian Dunbar, of Vonore; and Leslie Young, of Louisville.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
You must be an E-edition or 7-day print subscriber to The Daily Times and be logged in to view the E-edition.
Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Glascocks sell historic House on the Hill
- Maryville City Schools planning return to classroom July 30, with online option
- County commissioner receives backlash for Facebook post
- Clayton family business buys more than $4 million of Townsend area acreage
- Blount County bands together for Let Justice Ring Rally
- BMH's first Remdesivir patient goes home
- Former Vanquish Worldwide headquarters will be auctioned
- Community honors law enforcement
- June 6: Blount County Covid-19 Statistics
- Three Blount County Medical professionals disciplined
Images
Videos
Commented
- Maryville High School eases rules for COVID-19 graduation (2)
- Three Blount County Medical professionals disciplined (2)
- County commissioner receives backlash for Facebook post (2)
- MC student, South Sudan native helps support refugees through food (1)
- Cases of COVID-19 at Newell Brands more than doubles in one day (1)
- Obituaries for Monday, May 18, 2020 (1)
- June 5: Blount County Covid-19 Statistics (1)
- June 12: Blount County Covid-19 Statistics (1)
- Hospital fires employee over Facebook messages despite family insisting she didn't send them (1)
- Correction (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.