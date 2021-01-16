Six local students were named to the fall 2020 dean's list at the University of Kentucky, in Lexington, Kentucky.
They are: Kayla Allison, Abby Blevins, Robert Fortenberry, Garyn McGill and Morgan Wilson, all of Maryville; and Kelsey Proffitt, of Knoxville.
To make the dean’s list, students must have been enrolled in and completed at least twelve credit hours. Students also must have achieved a semester grade-point average of 3.60 or higher with no incomplete grades.
