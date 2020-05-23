Sixteen Blount County locals were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Carson-Newman University in Jefferson City, Tennessee. Students that earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher while completely at least 12 credit hours are named to the dean’s list. These local students are: April Anderson and Carson Wells, both of Friendsville; Katelyn Lara, of Louisville; Maggie Anderson, Anya Best, Tyler Brooks, Andrew Coulter, Garrett Graumann, Kathryn Kali, Emily Morton, Rachel Peters, Joshua Rouse, Kendall Shinlever and Maggie Smith, all of Maryville; and Elizabeth Frahme and Alexandra Schleif, both of Walland.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.