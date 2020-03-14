Sixty-one students from Blount County made the Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester at Maryville College. They are: Channing Bragg, Zachary Cardwell, Gabrielle Garner, Danielle MacDonald and Regan Walczyk, of Alcoa; Daisy Martin, of Friendsville; Sarah Macri, Sydney O’Hara and Brenna Tipton, of Louisville; Samantha Adkins, Caitlin Blair, Rebecca Branton, Michaela Buchanan, Maddisen Buchanan, Ashley Butcher, Robert Clemens, Devin Colligan, Mary Conner, Kirksey Croft, Paul Dortmund, Christopher Fernandez, Jake Finlay, Elmedin Gara, Baleigh Goforth, Bryson Goforth, Savanna Gregory, Jessica Himmelberger, Laura Hitch, Megan Houston, Elaina Hudolin, Martina Junod, Nathan Keough, Lindsey Kizer, Kalli Knight, Ryan Lay, Jordan Lyons, Nicholas Mackey, Bailey Mary, Colton Murrell, Kelty Oringderff, Alexis Pack, Makayla Parsley, Emalee Pressley, Andrew Pugh, Kristopher Seiber, Kyla Smith, Axton Sole, Brandon Spurlock, Winter Stoddard, William Tate, Bronte Taylor, Benjamin Walker, Shannon Whaley, Madison Wilkerson, Dayna Wright, Megan Wright and Jesus Yanez, of Maryville; Christina White, of Rockford; Emilie Koella and Matthew Malone, of Townsend; and Haylee Wilson, of Seymour. Consideration for the Dean’s List is open to full-time students who have a grade point average of at least 3.6 in all work undertaken, no grade below a “C” and no incompletes for the semester.

