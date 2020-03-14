Sixty-one students from Blount County made the Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester at Maryville College. They are: Channing Bragg, Zachary Cardwell, Gabrielle Garner, Danielle MacDonald and Regan Walczyk, of Alcoa; Daisy Martin, of Friendsville; Sarah Macri, Sydney O’Hara and Brenna Tipton, of Louisville; Samantha Adkins, Caitlin Blair, Rebecca Branton, Michaela Buchanan, Maddisen Buchanan, Ashley Butcher, Robert Clemens, Devin Colligan, Mary Conner, Kirksey Croft, Paul Dortmund, Christopher Fernandez, Jake Finlay, Elmedin Gara, Baleigh Goforth, Bryson Goforth, Savanna Gregory, Jessica Himmelberger, Laura Hitch, Megan Houston, Elaina Hudolin, Martina Junod, Nathan Keough, Lindsey Kizer, Kalli Knight, Ryan Lay, Jordan Lyons, Nicholas Mackey, Bailey Mary, Colton Murrell, Kelty Oringderff, Alexis Pack, Makayla Parsley, Emalee Pressley, Andrew Pugh, Kristopher Seiber, Kyla Smith, Axton Sole, Brandon Spurlock, Winter Stoddard, William Tate, Bronte Taylor, Benjamin Walker, Shannon Whaley, Madison Wilkerson, Dayna Wright, Megan Wright and Jesus Yanez, of Maryville; Christina White, of Rockford; Emilie Koella and Matthew Malone, of Townsend; and Haylee Wilson, of Seymour. Consideration for the Dean’s List is open to full-time students who have a grade point average of at least 3.6 in all work undertaken, no grade below a “C” and no incompletes for the semester.
Sixty-one Blount Countians named to dean's list at Maryville College
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
You must be an E-edition or 7-day print subscriber to The Daily Times and be logged in to view the E-edition.
Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Knox County has first reported case of coronavirus
- Heritage, William Blount, Maryville school trips canceled because of coronavirus
- Maryville animal shelter moving to a new, more accessible home
- After nearly 40 years, Ogle's Auto Center at New Midland Plaza closes
- Burglary victims arrested on drug charges
- Two Alcoa road projects near schools set for early summer start
- Blount Memorial Hospital says local coronavirus test came back negative
- The next generation of Blount's flight industry could be incubating at Alcoa schools
- Obituaries for Wednesday, March 11, 2020
- William Blount student becomes youngest line cook at the Three Sisters at Blackberry
Images
Videos
Commented
- O'Charley's now selling Coca-Cola products (3)
- APD enforcing speed limit change on Alcoa Highway (2)
- Renee Hoyos brings her campaign for Congress to Maryville (2)
- TDOT announces construction updates, future of U.S. 129 wall and bridge construction south of Knoxville (1)
- Trane promises noticeable improvement at William Blount High School by end of July (1)
- Equal coverage is deserved (1)
- Police arrest Florida man on drug charges during traffic stop (1)
- Service held at Maryville College for student who died in Foothills Parkway incident (1)
- Six charged in drug-trafficking scheme (1)
- Alcoa commission votes to approve new 'business improvement' zone for Springbrook Farm (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.