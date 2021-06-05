Kenya-Lee Sloan, of Maryville, was named to the spring 2021 dean's list at Campbellsville University, in Campbellsville, Kentucky.
The dean's list recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.50 or above for the semester with a course load of at least 12 hours.
