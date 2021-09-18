Several local students were honored for their academic work after the summer 2021 term by Southern New Hampshire University based in Manchester, New Hampshire. Named to the President’s List for grade-point averages above 3.7 were: Trevor Leonard, Duvall Williams, Sandra Fonseca and Kelsey Jones of Maryville; Gabriella Watts, Christopher Pierce and Frances Foster of Alcoa; Tiffany Brustowicz of Seymour; Betty Melhorn and Crystal Rylowicz of Rockford; Stacy Woodward of Vonore; Brenda Byrd of Friendsville; and Nathan Maples of Seymour. The Dean’s List, recognizing students with grade-point averages from 3.5 to 3.69, included Erin Downey of Louisville.
