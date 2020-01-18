Spc. Kaleb Russell, a native of Friendsville, is an air traffic control operator with Company F, 7th Battalion, 158th Aviation Regiment. Over the past nine months, his skills as an operator were tested in a real-world scenario when Russell served as a mobile tower shift leader in support of Operation Spartan Shield and Operation Inherent Resolve in the Central Command area of responsibility.

