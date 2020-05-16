Garrett Spurlin, of Louisville, received the Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence from the State University of New York. Spurlin is an Aviation Administration major at Farmingdale State College, a SUNY school. He was awarded the leadership award due to his work with student-veterans, helping acclimate them to college and civilian life. Spurlin is a USMC veteran and has appeared on the dean’s or president’s lists every semester.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.