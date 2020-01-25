Samuel Taylor, of Louisville, was named to the dean’s list with distinction for the fall 2019 semester at Duke University, in Durham, North Carolina. To make the arts and sciences dean’s list with distinction, students must rank in the top 10% at the college. For the fall 2019 semester, this required a 4.0 or better GPA. Sam is a senior double-majoring in Economics and Middle Eastern studies. Sam was the 2016 valedictorian of William Blount High School.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.