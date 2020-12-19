Kenneth and Roselle (Russell) Teffeteller, of Maryville, will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary at their home with family, due to COVID-19. They were married on Dec. 21, 1950, at the home of the bride’s parents by pastor J.G. Hipsher.
The couple has one son, Howard Lee Teffeteller, of Maryville.
Kenneth is retired from ALCOA Inc. with 33 years of service. He is a Korean War veteran and served four years in the Air Force. Roselle is a retired cosmetologist.
They are members of Piney Grove Baptist Church where Roselle started her 47th year as pianist before the pandemic. Roselle also was pianist for several quartets and trios in East Tennessee starting at age 11.
