Kenneth A. Teffeteller, of Maryville, will celebrate his 90th birthday on Oct. 7, 2020. He was born in Blount County in 1930 to the late William (Bill) and Ruby Teffeteller. There will be no party due to COVID-19.
His family includes wife, Roselle Teffeteller; and son, Howard Lee Teffeteller.
Kenneth is retired from ALCOA Inc. after 33 years. He is a longtime member of Piney Grove Baptist Church. He has been a member there since the age of seven and was a janitor at the age of 15. He is also a Korean War veteran, serving in Guam and the states for four years.
