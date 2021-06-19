Ten Blount County students graduated from Lincoln Memorial University, in Harrogate, Tennessee. They are: Kali Adams, of Alcoa, who received an associate of science in nursing degree; Tara Anderson, of Maryville, who received an associate of science in nursing degree; Ashley Dotson, of Louisville, who received an associate of science in nursing degree; Amanda House, of Maryville, who received an associate of science in nursing degree; Hannah White, of Seymour, who received a bachelor of science in biology, pre-med degree; Carley Knight, of Louisville, who received a master of science in nursing, family nurse practitioner degree; Madison Myers, of Maryville, who received a master of science in nursing, family nurse practitioner degree; Alisha Ogle, of Maryville, who received a master of science in nursing, family nurse practitioner degree; Christi Banks, of Maryville, who received a master of science in nursing, family psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner degree; and Kristina Huckeba, of Friendsville, who received a master of science in nursing, family psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner degree.
