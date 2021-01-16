Ten Blount County locals graduated from Walters State Community College in Morristown.
They are: Logan Keith Cogburn, of Louisville; Alyssa Rose Estabrook, Brandon Keith Ford, Katelyn Sue Skaggs, Noah A. Pounds and Samuel C. Tilley, all of Maryville; Calvin Bryant Young, Devin Wayne Stewart and Jessica Morgan Sise, all of Seymour; and Faith Elizabeth Thompkins, of Townsend.
