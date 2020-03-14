Three Blount County students were named to the dean’s list at Bethel University in Jackson, Tenn. They are: Robert Cheesman and Michael Krausz, of Maryville; and Carl Kennedy, of Seymour. To qualify for the dean’s list, undergraduate students must have completed a minimum of 12 graded credit hours and earned a GPA of 3.70 or higher in the term ending Jan. 31, 2020.

