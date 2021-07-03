Three Blount County students recently earned degrees from Furman University in Greenville, South Carolina. They are: Reagan Munday, of Louisville, who earned a Bachelor of Science in biology environment and conservation; Nataley Williams, of Louisville, who earned a Bachelor of Science in sustainability science; and Madison Drake, of Maryville, who earned a Bachelor of Science in psychology. All three graduated magna cum laude.
