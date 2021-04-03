Three students from Blount County were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
They are: Matthew Thomas Copeland, Rylee Jacklyn Jorgensen and Georgia Marie McDevitt, all of Maryville.
To be named to the dean’s list, a student must be enrolled for at least 12 semester hours of graded courses and attain a semester grade-point average of 3.6 or higher.
