Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Townsend, an Alcoa native, is serving aboard the USS Porter, a U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer. Townsend serves as a fire controlman.
Townsend is a 2008 graduate of Alcoa High School and earned an Associate of Science degree from Pellissippi State Community College.
Visit https://navyoutreach.blogspot.com/2021/02/alcoa-native-serves-aboard-navy-warship.html for Townsend’s full story.
