Kimberly Triplett, of Friendsville, was named to the dean’s list for the term ending at Jan. 31, 2021, at Bethel University, in McKenzie, Tennessee.
To qualify for the dean’s list, undergraduate students in the College of Professional Studies must have completed a minimum of 12 graded credit hours and earned a GPA of 3.70 or higher.
