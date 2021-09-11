Captain Evan J. Tuck will be deploying to the Middle East in October with the U.S. Air Force. Tuck is a Judge Advocate (JAG/Attorney) who currently serves as Chief of Civil Law at Little Rock Air Force Base, Little Rock, Arkansas. Following the deployment Tuck has been accepted to attend George Washington University in Washington, D.C. where he will pursue an advanced law degree in environment law as part of his Air Force career. Tuck is a Blount County native and graduate of Maryville High School. Married to the former Cameron Mitchell, he is the son of Maryville residents Jeffrey and Janet Tuck.
