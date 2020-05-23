Twelve Blount County locals earned degrees from Carson-Newman University, in Jefferson City, Tennessee, at the end of the spring 2020 semester. They are: Jamie Czornohus, Master of Education, Curriculum and Instruction, of Alcoa; April Anderson, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology and Rebekkah Noe, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing, both of Friendsville; Maggie Anderson, Bachelor of Science, Youth, Athletics and Recreational Management, Logan Bookout, Master of Business Administration, Business, Thomas Forster, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration, Jenna Hess, Doctorate of Education, Educational Leadership, Jacob Hinsley, Bachelor of Arts, Linguistics, Kathryn Kali, Bachelor of Science, Special Education, Julie Keyl, Doctorate of Education, Educational Leadership, Katelyn Russell, Master of Education, Curriculum and Instruction and Ambrea Sikes, Master of Education, Curriculum and Instruction, all of Maryville.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
You must be an E-edition or 7-day print subscriber to The Daily Times and be logged in to view the E-edition.
Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Alcoa, Maryville teams get green light to practice
- Blount Memorial to close counseling center in July
- May 17: Blount County Covid-19 Statistics
- BCSO arrests man following alleged gun threat
- BMH's COVID-19 patient recovers after plasma transfusion
- Holly Whitehead new assistant principal at Heritage High School
- Seymour bicyclist dies on the Foothills Parkway
- May 15: Blount County Covid-19 Statistics
- Three Maryville College softball players to return for second senior season
- Obituaries for Thursday, May 21, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.