Twelve Blount County locals earned degrees from Carson-Newman University, in Jefferson City, Tennessee, at the end of the spring 2020 semester. They are: Jamie Czornohus, Master of Education, Curriculum and Instruction, of Alcoa; April Anderson, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology and Rebekkah Noe, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing, both of Friendsville; Maggie Anderson, Bachelor of Science, Youth, Athletics and Recreational Management, Logan Bookout, Master of Business Administration, Business, Thomas Forster, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration, Jenna Hess, Doctorate of Education, Educational Leadership, Jacob Hinsley, Bachelor of Arts, Linguistics, Kathryn Kali, Bachelor of Science, Special Education, Julie Keyl, Doctorate of Education, Educational Leadership, Katelyn Russell, Master of Education, Curriculum and Instruction and Ambrea Sikes, Master of Education, Curriculum and Instruction, all of Maryville.

