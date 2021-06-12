Twelve Blount County students were named to the spring 2021 dean's list at Lincoln Memorial University, in Harrogate, Tennessee.
They are: Tyler Boyd, of Alcoa; Maddison Cooper, of Friendsville; McKenzie Henry and Noah Painter, both of Louisville; Alexia Bearden, Sabella Johnson, Kennedy Keeble and Kirby Reynolds, all of Maryville; and Megan Fouts, Matthew Mikels, Brandon Parrott and Hannah White, all of Seymour.
To be placed on the dean's list, the student must be a full-time undergraduate and have a 3.5 or higher grade point average for the semester.
