Twelve students from the Blount County area were named to the dean’s list at Roane State Community College in Harriman. They are: Luke Compton and Sydney Dukes, both of Maryville; Michael Brown and Hannah McCloud, both of Greenback; Cheryl Hicks and Marissa Mason, both of Vonore; Landon Matthews and Nathan Payne, both of Seymour; Brooke McMahan and Maddison Orr, both of Friendsville; and Margaret Smith, of Louisville. To be eligible, a student must attain a minimum quality point average of 3.5.
