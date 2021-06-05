Twelve students from Blount County were awarded degrees or certificates during the spring 2021 semester at Walters State Community College in Morristown. They are: Robert Scoda, of Alcoa; Grant Gentry, Johnathan Howard Gorenflo, Jeremy Sean Martin Jr., Phillip Dustin Ramsey, Britney K. Schmenger and Lee Ann Stephens, all of Maryville; Trisha F. Clay, Amanda Brooke Newton Earley, Sidney Ashton Mink, Kallyn J. Newport and Casie Sawyer, all of Seymour.
Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.