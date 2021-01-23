Twelve Blount Countians graduated from Maryville College in December 2020.
They are: Aimee Herrera and Zabilski Zabilski, both of Alcoa; Taylor Baker, of Louisville; and Enkhzaya Amarjargal, Andrew Amburn, David Daniels, Jessica Porter, Tanya Pride, Triston Renfroe, Alexander Rigatti, Keelin Smith and Harley White, all of Maryville.
