Twenty-five locals earned degrees from Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee. The following students earned Associate of Science in Nursing degrees: Erin Bosley, Montana Dunn, Alyssa Gordley, Caitlin Harvey, Emily Marmon, Blakeley Perkins, Thomas Smith, Lori Sykes and Heather Wickert, all of Maryville; Holly Erlacher and Jodi Reyes, both of Friendsville; Chase Foster, of Alcoa; Stephanie Hall, of Seymour; Sydney Parsly, of Vonore; and Sandra Stanton, of Walland. Elijah Cox, of Friendsville, earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting. Michael Bradley, Summer Kirkland, Livingston Murdock-Cartwrig and Kenna Waltman, all of Maryville; and Amanda Bradner, of Seymour, all earned Bachelor of Science in Nursing degrees. Samantha McLean, of Maryville, earned a Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner degree. The following earned a Master of Education, School Curriculum degrees: Teresa Canfield, Nicholas Reynolds and Luke Wagner, all of Maryville.

