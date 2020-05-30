Twenty-five locals earned degrees from Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee. The following students earned Associate of Science in Nursing degrees: Erin Bosley, Montana Dunn, Alyssa Gordley, Caitlin Harvey, Emily Marmon, Blakeley Perkins, Thomas Smith, Lori Sykes and Heather Wickert, all of Maryville; Holly Erlacher and Jodi Reyes, both of Friendsville; Chase Foster, of Alcoa; Stephanie Hall, of Seymour; Sydney Parsly, of Vonore; and Sandra Stanton, of Walland. Elijah Cox, of Friendsville, earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting. Michael Bradley, Summer Kirkland, Livingston Murdock-Cartwrig and Kenna Waltman, all of Maryville; and Amanda Bradner, of Seymour, all earned Bachelor of Science in Nursing degrees. Samantha McLean, of Maryville, earned a Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner degree. The following earned a Master of Education, School Curriculum degrees: Teresa Canfield, Nicholas Reynolds and Luke Wagner, all of Maryville.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
You must be an E-edition or 7-day print subscriber to The Daily Times and be logged in to view the E-edition.
Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- How Walland claimed a big piece of Blount County football history
- A revolving door; ABR returns four bears to the wild but has 6 more to care for
- Hospital suspends employee without pay over racist Facebook message posted from her account
- Maryville woman arrested on drug charges after car crash
- May 25: Blount County Covid-19 Statistics
- 'Master Chief' Mike Crabtree retires from Blount County Schools
- May 24: Blount County Covid-19 Statistics
- Two men arrested following burglary of Walland business
- Obituaries for Monday, May 25, 2020
- 'Lanier Matters:' Community rallies for school
Images
Videos
Commented
- Maryville High School eases rules for COVID-19 graduation (2)
- Obituaries for Monday, May 18, 2020 (1)
- YOUR VOICE: Democrats' glass house is cracking (1)
- BMH patient jumps from fifth floor and dies (1)
- YOUR VOICE: Cartoon was offensive (1)
- Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Announces Virtual-only Format for 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.