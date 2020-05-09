Twenty-two Blount County locals received academic awards at Maryville College. Brooke Denney, of Seymour, Megan Houston, of Maryville, and Brenna Tipton, of Louisville, all received the Liberal Arts Award. Julie Hardin, of Seymour, was awarded the Child Development Award. Bronte Taylor, of Maryville, received the American Sign Language Outstanding Senior Award. Regan Walczyk, of Alcoa, was awarded the Outstanding Student Teacher in Elementary Grades Award and Brenna Tipton, of Louisville, was awarded the Outstanding Student Teacher in Secondary Grades Award.
The Barraclough Choir Award was given to Robby Clemens, of Maryville. Caroline Hood, of Seymour, received the Clark Family Prize. Bill Tate, of Maryville, was given the Sarah Hardrath Kramer Art History Award. Lauren McCarter, of Seymour, received the Outstanding Senior Design Student Award. Savanna Gregory, was awarded the Health Sciences and Outdoor Studies Understanding Senior Award.
The Alexander English Prize was awarded to Brenna Tipton, of Louisville. Katie Conner, of Maryville, received the Charlotta Cook Hensley Memorial Award. Megan Wright Robertson, of Maryville, received the Edwin R. Hunter Award for Excellence in Research in English or American Literature.
Danielle MacDonald, of Alcoa, received recognition for achievement in Latin. Brandon Spurlock, of Maryville, was recognized for outstanding achievement in Spanish.
The Outstanding Spanish Major Award went to Allison Spurlock, of Maryville. DJ Cooper, of Maryville, was awarded the West Chevrolet Academic Award. Reese Pugh, of Maryville, received the William H. Dent Calculus Award. Chris Fernandez, of Maryville, was awarded the Jerry L. Pietenpol Computer Science Award and also the George A. Knapp Mathematics Award.
The Outstanding Performance in Organic Chemistry Award was given to Ben Walker, of Maryville. Zach Caldwell, of Alcoa, received the Outstanding Senior Award in Economics. Katelyn Witucki, of Seymour, received the Ryan Newhouse Award.
Megan Houston, of Maryville, received the LeQuire Award.
