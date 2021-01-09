Two Blount County students graduated from Bethel University in McKenzie, Tennessee. They are: Luke Johnson, who earned a Master of Science, and Dwight Porter II, who earned a Bachelor of Science with honors.
Due to COVID-19, commencement for the graduates will take place in conjunction with the spring commencement in May 2021.
