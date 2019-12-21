Maryville, TN (37804)

Today

A few showers early becoming a steady rain for the afternoon. High 49F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.