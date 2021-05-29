Two students from Blount County were named to the spring 2021 dean's list at Mars Hill University in Mars Hill, North Carolina. They are: Leah M. Hinsley and Connor Jeffery Evans, both of Maryville.
To qualify for the dean's list, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 on a minimum of 12 semester hours and carry no grade below a C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.