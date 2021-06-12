Two Blount County students recently earned degrees from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Georgia.
Eleanor Turaski, of Friendsville, earned a bachelor of science in materials science and engineering and Elliott Murphy, of Maryville, earned a master of science in computer science.
