The Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians have announced that Eva Counts and Abby Cowan, both of Maryville, were two of 29 recipients in East Tennessee of the 2021 Gold Award. Nationally, only 6% of all eligible Girl Scouts achieve the Gold Award, the organization’s highest honor, for demonstrating extraordinary leadership and making sustainable change in their communities.
