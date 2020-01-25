Two Tennessee Army National Guard recruits from Maryville have returned from training.
PFC Autumn Obriant has returned from Ft. Sam Houston in Texas, where she successfully trained as a combat medic. PFC Obriant will report to the National Guard Flight Facility at Louisville. PFC Obriant enlisted to serve her community and country and also to get college tuition benefits.
PFC Kaleb Pharris has returned from Ft. Leonard Wood in Missouri, where he successfully trained as a military policeman. PFC Pharris will report to the National Guard Armory in Lenoir City. PFC Pharris enlisted to fulfill a lifetime goal and to get specialized training and college tuition benefits.
